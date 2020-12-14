MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Florida isn’t just the Sunshine State, it’s the Florida Man State, where crimes and crazy antics are elevated to a whole new level thanks to our very liberal “sunshine laws.” So basically, if it happened to Florida Man, it probably involves alligators, snakes, and iguanas or it could be amphetamines, guns and even facial masks. Yes, protective facial masks during the COVID pandemic brought Florida Man a ton of trouble.

In any case, COVID-19 didn’t slow down Florida Man in 2020. He’s still an internet favorite and we’re already awaiting the first Florida Man story of 2021.

In the meantime, catch up with all that Florida Man has been up to this year.

Here are the top ten Florida Man stories of 2020 on CBSMIAMI.COM.

10: Florida Man Hospitalized After Iguana Runs Into Bike Causing Crash

A 62-year-old Marathon man required stitches to his head Thursday after an iguana ran in front his bicycle and caused him to crash. There were no reported life-threatening injuries, except maybe to the iguana.

9. Florida Man Arrested On Allegations He Used COVID-Relief Funds To Buy Lamborghini

David Hines, aka Florida Man, arrested and charged after authorities said he used COVID-relief funds to buy a Lamborghini and bank millions.

8. Florida Man Pulls Gun, Makes Death Threat In Mask Argument At Walmart

Things got heated at a Walmart store in Royal Palm Beach in July when an unmasked man pulled a gun on a masked shopper in an apparent confrontation over wearing a facial covering.

7. Florida Man, Dog Attacked By Alligator

In September, quick actions saved the life of a Port St. Lucie man who was attacked by a large alligator while he was out walking his dog.

6. ‘He Killed My Leader And I Have To Kill Him’, Florida Man Accused Of Threatening Trump Over Airstrike That Killed Iranian General

Wearing “white cream on his face, a towel on his head wrapped like a turban, and what appeared to be a shower curtain over his body,” a Florida man was arrested for threatening to kill or hurt President Trump during a Facebook Live stream. Authorities said he made the video in response to the killing of an Iranian General during a drone strike in Iraq.

5. ‘I Feel Threatened’: Florida Man Fired After Mask Meltdown Video At Costco Goes Viral

A Florida man was fired from his job as an insurance agent after a videotaped tirade inside a Costco store went viral. No, he wasn’t wearing a mask.

4. Florida Man and Self-Described ‘White Supremacist’ Knocks Female Bartender Unconscious

A Florida man and self-proclaimed white supremacist with swastika tattoos, knocked a female bartender unconscious at a Sarasota waterside bar and grill in August and it was caught on video.

3. Sheriff’s Office: Florida Man Bakes Dog In Oven After Torturing It To Death

In April, the Lee County Sheriff’s Office arrested a Florida man they said tortured a dog to death before baking it in an oven.

2. Florida Trump Supporter Charged After Allegedly Punching Biden Fan Over Yard Signs Quarrel

Deputies charged a Florida supporter of President Donald Trump with a misdemeanor after they said he punched a Joe Biden fan because of a quarrel over yard signs.

1. Florida Man Wanted By Police Arrested After Streaming Live Video Of Himself On Social Media

A Florida felon wanted for violation of probation live streamed his own arrest on social media while on a jet ski.