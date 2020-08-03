MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Florida man and self-proclaimed white supremacist with swastika tattoos, knocked a female bartender unconscious at a waterside bar and grill last Friday and it was caught on video.

According to the Sarasota Herald-Tribune, Nicholas Arnold Schock walked through Pop’s Sunset Grille near Sarasota, shirtless with his pants nearly falling off, shouting “I’m a white supremacist.”

In the video captured by a restaurant patron, Schock also yelled, “The Aryan nation will rule the world. People covered in tattoos will be my closest relatives, I promise you.”

(Warning: The social media video contains foul language and violence some people might find offensive. Viewer discretion is advised.)

Then, he is seen walking through an outside seating area where he made a sexual threat toward a woman.

“We have children in here,” said two men who confronted him.

Schock replied, “I don’t care, call Donald Trump. Do you know Donald Trump? If you don’t know Donald Trump, I’m not going anywhere.”

Then he walked toward a female staff member and punched her, knocking her unconscious.

Several men ran to help her and also subdued Schock by putting him in a headlock until deputies arrived.

The social media video has more than 600,000 views since August 1.

Pop’s Sunset Grill sent out a statement regarding the incident.

“At approximately, 3 p.m. Friday afternoon, a troubled 36-year-old male entered our premises and immediately began spewing erratic hate dialogue. We made every effort to remove him within minutes after his arrival while simultaneously speaking with 911 dispatch police officers. Unfortunately, he violently attacked one of our staff. He was immediately subdued and held until the Sheriff arrived.

“We’d like to thank our community for their unparalleled support and empathy. Pop’s Sunset Grill is grateful of the heroic efforts of our staff, owner and customers that apprehended the individual within seconds of his violent assault of our brave bartender that stood between him and our customers in a protective mode. She is recovering at home on paid medical leave. In the 20 years of our current ownership this is the first incident of violent assault.”

The bartender, Kisha Biche, suffered a concussion in the attack, according to a GoFundMe set up to help her family while she is out of work.

Schock was charged with battery and disturbing the peace. He is being held at the Sarasota County Jail on 55,000 bail.