LEHIGH ACRES, Fla. (CBSMiami/AP) — The Lee County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a Florida man they said tortured a dog to death before baking it.
In a press release, the sheriff’s office stated 24-year-old Vicasso Lara stabbed and beat the dog before placing it in an oven and heating it to its highest setting.
“I’m speechless,” said Sheriff Carmine Marceno. “This is possibly the most brutal and horrific example of animal abuse my team or I have ever seen.”
Deputies were called to Lara’s home by a neighbor who said he was making threats. They found pools of blood outside and bloody footprints leading inside, where the dog was found in the oven.
Investigators say Lara stabbed and bludgeoned the dog. He was being held in the county jail without bond Saturday. Jail records didn’t list a lawyer for Lara.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.