MARATHON (CBSMiami) — A 62-year-old Marathon man required stitches to his head Thursday after an iguana ran in front his bicycle and caused him to crash.
There were no reported life-threatening injuries, except maybe to the iguana.
The collision took place on a bike path at Crane Point Hammock.
The victim said he was riding along the bicycle path when an iguana darted out in front him and became lodged in between the front tire and front wheel fork of the bicycle, causing the front tire to lock, which threw the rider over the handlebars and onto the asphalt.
The victim, who suffered scrapes and cuts to his head, arms and leg, was taken to Fishermen’s Hospital in stable condition.
The condition of the iguana did not appear as stable.
