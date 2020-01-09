FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami/AP) – A Fort Lauderdale security guard who posted a live video on Facebook where he stated “he killed my leader and I have to kill him” is accused of threatening to kill President Donald Trump in retaliation for the U.S. military airstrike which killed an Iranian general.

Shortly after Trump announced last week that a U.S. airstrike had killed Qassem Soleimani in Iraq in retaliation for plotting numerous terrorist attacks, Chuancy Lump under the name “BlackMan vs. America” began livestreaming a seven-minute video. During that video, Lump made several threats against the president, who was staying at his Mar-a-Lago club, less than an hour away, according to a report by Secret Service Agent Lucas White.

Lump, 26, had white cream on his face, a towel wrapped like a turban on his head and an apparent shower curtain wrapped on his body, agent White wrote of the video that Facebook reported to the authorities on Friday.

Lump made several threats, including “He killed my leader, please tell me where is Donald Trump?” and “I need to find the Donald because if I don’t find him, I am going to have to blow up Broward County,” White wrote. During the video, Lump showed a loaded AK-47 semi-automatic rifle.

The arrest affidavit does not say where Lump works as a security guard, but it says he has a concealed weapons permit.

When confronted early Saturday at his home, Lump admitted producing the video in response to Soleimani’s death, but said it was a joke, White wrote. But nowhere in the video did Lump say he was joking and conceded, “I should not have did it in the first place,” White wrote.

Lump faces federal charges of threatening to kill the president and remained jailed Thursday on a $100,000 bond.

