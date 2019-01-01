Latest Videos
Banner Plane Slams Into Lauderdale-By-The-Sea High RiseFire Chief Stephan Gollan reports the pilot was killed in the crash
Ft. Lauderdale Mother Accused Of Burning Daughter's Foot As PunishmentJoan Murray reports Kimberly Mervil has been charged with child abuse after she allegedly burned her daughter's foot on a stove after she misbehaved.
U.S. Reissues Travel Warning For The Bahamas, Urges Tourists 'To Use Caution'The U.S. State Department re-issued a travel warning this week which recommends visitors use extreme caution in the Bahamas. Matt Yurus reports.
Sweet Job! Get Paid To Be A Chocolate Taste TesterHere's your chance to land a side gig eating chocolate. Cadbury has an opening for a chocolate taste tester, no prior experience is necessary. Matt Yurus reports.
Senate Bill Seeks To Ban Petting A Dog While DrivingA ban on petting a dog while driving has been filed in the state's Senate for the upcoming Legislative session.
Dozens Of Gun Bills Filed For Upcoming Legislative SessionIn the wake of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School last year, in which 17 students and staff members lost their lives, lawmakers have filed dozens of gun bills for the upcoming legislative session. Matt Yurus reports.
WEB EXTRA Northern Lights in FinlandThe northern lights danced across the skies of Lehtojarvi, Finland on Thursday. Guests at a nearby hotel looked on as the spectacular light show painted the sky a bright green.
