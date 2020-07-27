MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Florida man is facing several charges after authorities said he used COVID-relief funds to buy a Lamborghini and bank millions.
David Hines is being charged with one count of bank fraud, one count of making false statements to a financial institution and one count of engaging in transactions in unlawful proceeds.
The criminal complaint alleges Hines submitted fraudulent loan applications for as much as $13.5 million in Paycheck Protection Program relief through applications to an insured financial institution on behalf of different companies.
In all, the complaint states, the 29-year-old Miamian was approved for $3.9 million in PPP funds.
Hines allegedly then used those funds within days to buy a 2020 Lamborghini Huracan worth $318,000.
According to authorities, it came to light that Hines did not issue payroll payments as he claimed on his loan applications, instead making purchases at luxury retailers and resorts in Miami Beach.
Authorities said they’ve seized the sports car and $3.4 million from bank accounts.
