PALM BEACH (CBSMiami/AP) – Things got heated at a Walmart store in Royal Palm Beach when an unmasked man pulled a gun on a masked shopper in an apparent confrontation over wearing a facial covering.

The store’s security video shows the unmasked man pushing an older man in a wheelchair through the store on Saturday afternoon, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. The man in the wheelchair pulled a red neckerchief over his mouth in the store.

The video shows a shopper wearing a mask approach the pair and exchange words. That’s when the unmasked man gives the shopper the middle finger before pulling a handgun from his waistband, the sheriff’s office said. The unmasked man then reportedly threatened to kill the man.

You think you're big and bad because you pull out a gun? #PalmBeachCounty, we need your help to find this individual #wanted for Assault with a Firearm at a local @Walmart in Royal Palm Beach. He left the store in a white Chevy Equinox. This took place on July 12, 2020. RT pic.twitter.com/9AdrXIlFti — PBSO (@PBCountySheriff) July 14, 2020

In the video, a young girl reaches for the masked man’s hand to pull him away. Another person is seen trying to intervene.

The man then pushes the wheelchair to the parking lot and the pair left in a white Chevrolet Equinox SUV, sheriff’s officials said.

No one was injured during the dispute. Investigators are searching for the gunman.

