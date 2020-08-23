DEBARY, Fla. (CBSMiami/AP) — Deputies have charged a Florida supporter of President Donald Trump with a misdemeanor after they said he punched a Joe Biden fan because of a quarrel over yard signs.
The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports that Anthony “Tony” Vullo, 55, is charged with misdemeanor battery after Volusia County sheriff’s deputies say he punched his 48-year-old neighbor, Joseph Lebert, on Friday outside their homes in DeBary.
According to court records, Vullo had pulled up Lebert’s Biden sign and tossed it into Lebert’s yard. Vullo told reporters he did it because Lebert had put up his sign to block his Trump sign.
Lebert confronted Vullo and Vullo punched him in the face, deputies and a neighbor say. Vullo told the paper that Lebert swung at him first.
Vullo was released from jail Saturday and ordered to stay away from Lebert.
(© Copyright 2020 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
You must log in to post a comment.