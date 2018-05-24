- Florida's 46th GovernorRon DeSantis sworn in as Florida governor
- Mother Of Six Injured In Hit & RunShameka Cone is in critical condition at Jackson Memorial
- Outback Steakhouse Or ElseWoman reportedly attacked parents when they wouldn't take her
CBS4 News Honored With Prestigious duPont AwardHonored for Jim DeFede's ‘The Everglades: Where Politics, Money and Race Collide'
CBS News: President Donald Trump Live BlogPresident Donald J. Trump will address the nation this evening from the Oval Office.
Court Digs Into Marijuana Smoking BanNewly minted Gov. Ron DeSantis has indicated he may drop the state’s appeal of a court decision that said a Florida law banning patients from smoking medical marijuana is unconstitutional.
Mother Of Six In Critical Condition After Miami Hit & RunTwo people are in the hospital after they were hit by a driver who sped off.
Florida School Massacre Suspect Nikolas Cruz Back In Court For HearingProsecutors pushed a judge Tuesday to set a trial date this fall for Nikolas Cruz in the 2018 Valentine's Day Florida school massacre that killed 17 people.
Swedish Man Visiting South Florida Behind Bars For Inappropriately Touching Teen BoyA man visiting the United States from Europe is behind bars, accused of inappropriately touching a young boy.
Brother Of Parkland Shooting Suspect Can Sue Broward Sheriff's OfficeA federal judge has ruled that a lawsuit by Zachary Cruz, the younger brother of self-confessed Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz, against the Broward Sheriff's Office can go forward.
Female UFC Fighter Pummels Man Who Tried To Rob HerDefinitely do not mess with Polyana Viana. The mixed martial arts (MMA) fighter left a man battered and bruised afer he allegedly tried to rob her in Rio de Janiero.
Study: U.S. Cancer Death Rate Plummets From 1991 PeakThe nation’s cancer death rate dropped a whopping 27 percent during the last quarter century, according to a new report by the American Cancer Society.
Meteorologist Jeremy Kappell Fired After Apparent MLK Jr. Slur Calls Incident 'Simple Misunderstanding'A TV meteorologist who was fired after being accused of using an on-air racial slur said he simply "jumbled" his words during the broadcast.
WEB EXTRA: Rick Scott Sworn In As Florida's Newest SenatorWEB EXTRA: Rick Scott Sworn In As Florida's Newest Senator
WEB EXTRA: Hungry Moose In BuildingHUNGRY MOOSE: This moose just wanted to snack on some plants it found inside a hospital building in Anchorage, Alaska on Monday. When it was finished chowing down, the moose left through the front door.
WEB EXTRA: Nikolas Cruz Appears In CourtStatus hearing held Tuesday, January 8, 2019, for Nikolas Cruz in the Parkland school massacre that killed 17 people.
WEB EXTRA: Ron DeSantis Takes Oath Of Office As Florida's New GovernorWEB EXTRA: Ron DeSantis Takes Oath Of Office As Florida's New Governor
WEB EXTRA: Ron DeSantis Delivers Inaugural Speech As Florida's New GovernorWEB EXTRA: Ron DeSantis Delivers Inaugural Speech As Florida's New Governor
CBSMiami.com Weather @ Your Desk 1-8-19 12PMCBS4 News meteorologist Lissette Gonzalez's weather outlook for South Florida.
Mother In Critical Condition After Hit-And-RunPolice are looking for a vehicle involved in the hit-and-run of a mother of six children.
CBSMiami News UpdateCBSMiami News Update 1/7/19 3pm
CBSMiami News Update 1/7 8AMCBSMiami News Update 1/7 8AM
CBSMiami News UpdateCBSMiami News Update 1/4/19 3pm
CBSMiami News Update 1/4 8AMCBSMiami News Update 1/4 8AM
CBSMiami News UpdateCBSMiami News Update 1/3/19 3pm
CBSMiami News Update 1/3 8AMCBSMiami News Update 1/3 8AM
REPORTER UPDATE: Bizarre Murder InvestigatedMiami-Dade police are investigating a bizarre murder in Kendale Lakes.
REPORTER UPDATE: Teachers Gather In Show of Support After 4 MSD Administrators ReassignedREPORTER UPDATE: Teachers Gather In Show of Support After 4 MSD Administrators Reassigned
Reporter Updates: Karli Barnett On Bond Appearance In Abduction HoaxCBS4's Karli Barnett reports a woman who lied about a child being in her car that was stolen because she thought that would make the police would find it faster has be released on her own recognizance.
Reporter Updates: Ted Scouten On Popularity Of Rental ScootersCBS4 's Ted Scouten reports rental scooters are growing in popularity along South Florida's beach front cities.
Reporter Update: Peter D'oench On Car Vandalism On Miami BeachCBS4 reporter Peter D'Oench reports nearly two dozen cars were vandalized in the North Beach area of Miami Beach.
Reporter Update: Karli Barnett On Broward's Ballot CountCBS4 reporter Karli Barnett reports Broward election workers have finished sorting the Early Voting ballots and hope to have the Election Day ballots sorted by this evening.
REPORTER UPDATE: Latest From The Broward Supervisor's Of Elections OfficeAttorneys for Governor Scott will not be going into Broward SOE offices Friday night to inspect files under court order due to “logistics.” It’s expected to happen on Saturday at around 10 a.m.
Boomer Esiason: Rivers' Best Chance To Beat BradyInside the NFL analyst Boomer Esiason looks at the Chargers-Patriots and other playoff matchups going into the divisional round.
Orange Crush: Clemson Topples No. 1 Alabama For National TitleIt’s probably safe to say that nobody predicted an ending like this.
Miami Hires Blake Baker As Co-Defensive CoordinatorThe University of Miami’s newest football coach has been hard at work since being hired last week.
Former Hurricanes Coach Dennis Erickson Part Of Star-Studded Inductee List For College Football Hall Of FameAs usual, the new list of College Football Hall of Fame inductees is an impressive one.
NFL Team Grades Wild Card Playoffs: Road Teams RollThe Colts, Chargers and Eagles won wild-card games on the road to advance to the divisional round, with only the Cowboys winning at home.
Dolphins Coaching Search Continues, Saints’ Allen Latest To Be InterviewedThe Miami Dolphins ongoing search for a new head coach still has several names on its ‘to-do’ list.
New Meat Shop Wild Fork Foods Opens In Fort LauderdaleA new meat shop and seafood market has opened up shop in the neighborhood.
Dulce Vida Brings Mexican Fare To South BeachA new all-day neighborhood Mexican spot has you covered.
Drink, Eat, Trade: New Event Space Barter Wynwood DebutsA new cocktail bar and Latin American spot has opened its doors in the neighborhood.
Drink, Eat And Play: The 4 Freshest New Businesses To Launch In Miami BeachInterested in getting intel on the newest restaurants and bars to hit Miami Beach?
3 New Spots To Score American Eats In Fort LauderdaleIf you've got American fare on the brain, you're in luck: we've found the freshest Fort Lauderdale eateries to quell your cravings.
What Will $1,900 Rent You In Fort Lauderdale, Right Now?Curious just how far your dollar goes in Fort Lauderdale?