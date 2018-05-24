  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

REPORTER UPDATES

REPORTER UPDATE: Bizarre Murder InvestigatedMiami-Dade police are investigating a bizarre murder in Kendale Lakes.
REPORTER UPDATE: Teachers Gather In Show of Support After 4 MSD Administrators ReassignedREPORTER UPDATE: Teachers Gather In Show of Support After 4 MSD Administrators Reassigned
Reporter Updates: Karli Barnett On Bond Appearance In Abduction HoaxCBS4's Karli Barnett reports a woman who lied about a child being in her car that was stolen because she thought that would make the police would find it faster has be released on her own recognizance.
Reporter Updates: Ted Scouten On Popularity Of Rental ScootersCBS4 's Ted Scouten reports rental scooters are growing in popularity along South Florida's beach front cities.
Reporter Update: Peter D'oench On Car Vandalism On Miami BeachCBS4 reporter Peter D'Oench reports nearly two dozen cars were vandalized in the North Beach area of Miami Beach.
Reporter Update: Karli Barnett On Broward's Ballot CountCBS4 reporter Karli Barnett reports Broward election workers have finished sorting the Early Voting ballots and hope to have the Election Day ballots sorted by this evening.
REPORTER UPDATE: Latest From The Broward Supervisor's Of Elections OfficeAttorneys for Governor Scott will not be going into Broward SOE offices Friday night to inspect files under court order due to “logistics.” It’s expected to happen on Saturday at around 10 a.m.