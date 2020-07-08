FORT MYERS (CBSMiami) — A Florida man has been fired from his job as an insurance agent after a videotaped tirade inside a Costco store went viral.

The video posted Monday on Twitter shows a man wearing flip-flops and a red T-shirt emblazoned with “Running the world since 1776” shouting in the store after reportedly being asked why he was not wearing a face covering, as required at all Costco locations.

Screaming “I feel threatened,” “back off,” and worse, the man lurched in a menacing manner towards an employee who came to the aid of an elderly woman who had asked about his lack of a face covering.

Florida man at Fort Myers Costco in "Running the World Since 1776" shirt flips out on elderly woman who asked him to wear a mask and man who defended her #BecauseFlorida (via @profjaffar) pic.twitter.com/PDOvi33qHK — Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) July 7, 2020

The altercation happened on June 26 at the store at Gulf Coast Town Center in Fort Myers Costco and involved a man later identified by multiple news outlets as Daniel Maples, an insurance agent for Ted Todd Insurance.

The insurance company posted a tweet, disavowing the behavior shown in the videotape and saying the “former employee” had been fired.

Thank you to everyone for their comments and messages raising awareness about a former employee at Ted Todd Insurance. Their behavior in the video is in direct conflict with our company values and their employment has been terminated. — Ted Todd Insurance (@TedToddAgency) July 7, 2020

In a separate post, Charley Todd, CEO of the insurance company, wrote that “threatening behavior and intimidation go against our core mission to be trusted advisors in our community. We are also committed to immediately reviewing our internal existing culture.”