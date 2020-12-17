MIAMI (CBSMiami) – So, were there any good news stories in 2020? There were some, but too few and far between.

It was a year in which we learned to ‘Zoom,’ keep social distancing, obey curfews, wear masks, and where students had to embrace distance learning.

Our most-viewed stories of 2020 included a mother accused of drowning her autistic boy in SW Miami, a very active hurricane season that ran out of conventional names, and a woman who took her clothes off and walked through Miami International Airport.

Here are the top ten most-viewed local stories of the year.

NUMBER 10: Top Three Ways Saharan Dust Plume Affected You

Saharan dust plumes are nothing new, or even special to 2020. This story probably caught your eye, because the African dust tends to paint the sky in beautiful colors as the sun sets.

NUMBER 9: Exclusive: Gov. Ron DeSantis Acknowledges State’s Unemployment System Was Built With ‘Pointless Roadblocks’ To Pay Out ‘Least Number Of Claims’

Florida Governo Ron DeSantis acknowledged in August that the state unemployment system was deliberately designed to frustrate people, making it difficult for them to apply for benefits that they would give up and just not get paid.

NUMBER 8: JLo & Shakira’s Hidden Messages During Super Bowl 54 Halftime Show

Latina superstars Jennifer Lopez and Shakira captivated America and the world during Super Bowl 54’s halftime show, but did you catch their hidden messages?

NUMBER 7: Hallandale Beach SWAT Members Resign From Team

The entire Hallandale Beach SWAT team resigned in June over their displeasure with their chief joining members of the community in taking a knee. The community members had been demonstrating against racism, hatred, and intolerance.

NUMBER 6: Florida Trappers Catch New Species Of Monster-Sized Suwannee Alligator Snapping Turtles

In August, a 100-pound Suwannee alligator snapping turtle, a new species that lives in the Suwanee River, was among three of the massive reptiles captured by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

NUMBER 5: Tracking Hurricane Isaias: Miami-Dade, Broward Remain Under Tropical Storm Warning

As always, the threat of a storm hitting our area got your attention and the threat of Hurricane Isaias became our fifth-most-viewed story of the year.

At the time, the storm threatened the southeast coast of Florida.

NUMBER 4: Police: 3 Women Face Battery Charges After Attack On Spirit Airlines’ Employees At Broward Airport

Police said three women became combative after their flight was delayed at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. The entire incident was caught on cellphone video.

NUMBER 3: Woman Caught On Camera Walking Naked Through Miami International Airport

In January, a woman was captured on video walking and singing through the baggage claim area of Miami International Airport while casually removing all of her clothes.

NUMBER 2: Hollywood Police Severs Ties With Antonio Brown Following Outburst Toward Officers

Police said in January that they no longer wanted to be associated with former All-Pro NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown, who had donated time and money to the Police Athletic League youth football team in Hollywood.

NUMBER 1: Police Investigate Mother In Death Of SW 9-Year-Old Autistic Boy

In May of this year, a mother, who originally told police her boy had been abducted by two black men, broke down after police found witnesses who claim to have seen her with her autistic son near the lake where the child’s body was eventually found.