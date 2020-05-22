KENDALL (CBSMiami) – An Amber Alert has been canceled for a 9-year-old boy with autism who was abducted from his mother’s car Thursday night.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement confirmed that the boy, Alejandro Ripley, was found dead.

Friday morning a body found floating in a lake in the area of SW 62 Street and 138 Court in southwest Miami-Dade near where the boy was taken. Police have not confirmed that it was the boy.

Patricia Ripley and her son Alejandro, who is non-verbal, were driving in the area of SW 88th Street and 158th Avenue around 8:30 p.m. when she noticed a car following them.

When the driver of the car tried to sideswipe Ripley, she veered off the road in front of a Home Depot parking lot. The driver of the car then drove ahead of her and blocked her.

“The passenger of the vehicle exits the vehicle, approaches the mother, and demands drugs. She says she does not have any drugs. And so the passenger at that point reaches in, grabs her cell phone, steals her cell phone, and takes her child,” said Miami-Dade police Detective Angel Rodriguez.

The two men and the boy then drove off in a blue four-door sedan. Police do not believe the two men were armed and said the mom did not recognize them.

Police questioned those who work at the Home Depot and the boy’s family.

An Amber Alert was issued for Ripley. It has since been canceled.

The Friendship Circle of Miami will be holding a memorial service Friday afternoon for Ripley.

The service will be taking place in the parking lot of the Friendship Circle campus at 8700 SW 112 Street at 4 p.m.

The public is invited to attend.

Participants are being asked to stay in their cars and wear face masks during the service. Sympathy cards, mementos, and flowers will be collected and then delivered to the family.