MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Gov. Ron DeSantis is acknowledging or the first time that the state unemployment system was deliberately designed to frustrate people, making it so difficult for them to apply for benefits that they would give up and just not get paid.

The revelation came during DeSantis’ one-on-one with CBS4’s Jim DeFede, which was the governor’s first sit-down interview since the COVID-19 pandemic started.

In addition to talking about unemployment, they also discussed mail-in voting, the need for a vaccine, returning to work and more.

UNEMPLOYMENT SYSTEM

DeSantis: From the end of the third week, third, fourth week of March through most of April, you know, we were in really dire straits with that system. So I do think we should get the results of the IG. And then, if there needs to be some type of suit or some type of accountability, we absolutely need to do it. I mean, my thing is like a lot of these unemployment systems throughout the country, you know, weren’t very good, but a lot of them were like 40, 50 years old. Ours wasn’t really old. I mean, ours was really five, six years ago. And it should have been done better for that price tag to produce better results.

DeFede: Do you believe that the system was in part put together the way it was to discourage people from being able to collect unemployment?

DeSantis: I think that was the animating philosophy. I mean having studied how it was internally constructed, I think the goal was for whoever designed, it was, ‘Let’s put as many kind of pointless roadblocks along the way, so people just say, oh, the hell with it, I’m not going to do that.’ And, you know, for me, let’s decide on what the benefit is and let’s get it out as efficiently as possible. You know, we shouldn’t necessarily do these roadblocks to do it. So we have cleared a lot of those. And I waived a lot of the letter requirements through executive order. But I think going forward, I want all our systems, including unemployment, to be user friendly. And it was not user friendly.

DeFede: Well, that system was designed and implemented during the Rick Scott administration. Do you think that was Rick Scott’s intention, was to discourage people from applying for benefits?

DeSantis: I’m not sure if it was his, but I think definitely in terms of how it was internally constructed, you know. It was definitely done in a way to lead to the least number of claims being paid out.

DeFede: Now, there was an audit that came out in 2019, I believe, that pointed out many of the flaws. Should you be held responsible for not having acted on that audit and corrected the system?

DeSantis: Well, so that was an audit that was given to the agency head. Nothing ever reached my desk. I was not asked to do anything. I wasn’t asked to seek more funding from the legislature. If I was, I probably would have done it. But I looked at that audit and, honestly, that that does not answer really the systemic flaws that was advanced with this saying. And so even if those things were done and they should have been done by the agency, we still would have had the same problems.

VOTE BY MAIL

DeFede: Do you have any problems with vote by mail in the state of Florida?

DeSantis: Well, see, I think this is important because I think there’s a confusion. In Florida, if you want to vote by mail, you request, you call the supervisor, you send an email, you submit a form and then they send it to you. I think the places where we’ve seen real problems, where it’s just indiscriminate mail ballots being sent everywhere, flooding, regardless of whether you’ve asked for it or not. We do not have that in Florida. I do not support going to that model in Florida. I do think the model we have where you can request, you don’t have to be sick or out, you just, you know, no, no excuse absentee. I think that that’s been successful and I think that it’s had integrity.

DeFede: We’ve seen problems in some local elections in South Florida where, you know, with the virus, you may have trouble getting people into polling locations and staffing the polling locations. Should you be encouraging, will you be encouraging people to actually take advantage of vote by mail?

DeSantis: Well, they should do that. But we also know there’s a lot of voters who want to vote in person. I mean, that’s just the reality. So we have made preparations to augment any of the poll workers and the staffing should there be shortfalls… I told the secretary of state and we have a lot of people ready on the ground. So, yes, request your ballot. You’ll get it. It’s safe. And every Floridian should know that. But if you do want to vote in person, we are going to make sure the polls are open.

VACCINES

DeFede: Have you given any thought to, for instance, more vulnerable populations? Should preference be given to African-American, Hispanic communities, farm workers, for instance, and those sorts of things, as opposed to folks who may otherwise be healthy? Have you given any thought at all to the issue of the vaccine will have to be distributed at first?

DeSantis: So certainly elderly should be first in line without question. And then other people who have some of the key medical conditions should be first in line. And I think that’s regardless of community and that should be the case. So people ask me like, ‘Oh, you know, you’re going to get like the vaccine for.’ Now I’m going to defer. Those folks should be first in line, you know, not me. And so that’s really where we’re going to focus.

DeFede: Should immigration status play any role in whether a person gets it?

DeSantis: No.

RETURNING TO WORK

DeSantis: It’s going to be very difficult to do contact tracing if I can’t tell you in a PCR test whether an asymptomatic carrier actually has live virus. And we now know you can’t do that. I think at the beginning we tended to think if you test positive, you have live virus. Well, now we’ve seen people they’ll test positive 30 days and CDC says up to twelve weeks. That makes the contact tracing of asymptomatic very difficult, even if you got an immediate turnaround. It would still be somewhat difficult, but a seven-day turnaround just makes it very difficult.

DeFede: That’s the second time you cited the CDC study that talks about a live virus or dead virus remaining in the system for 12 weeks. I talked to a number of epidemiologists and folks who study infectious diseases, and that is not clear to them… So with that study in your mind, do you foresee, for instance, saying that it’s OK for a person who has a positive test to go back to work if it’s been a week or two or three weeks since their positive test?

DeSantis: Well, that’s what CDC guidance is.

DeFede: But is that what you are about to do?

DeSantis: Yeah, yeah, no exactly. So we’re going to follow their guidance. So basically, it’s a symptom-based approach if you test positive. You obviously isolate. But then if you have had a certain number of days, I think it’s between 10 and 14, depending on the circumstances with no symptoms or the symptoms of subsists subsided, no fever, then there’s a pathway for you to go back.

DeFede: So this is a new policy you’re going to implement?

DeSantis: Well, this is the guidance we’re gonna give to employers. I mean, we’re not obviously requiring, we’ve never necessarily required a negative test, except for nursing home situations and a few others. Most of the employers, though, have been doing the negative PCR tests… and I think CDC guidance is we should focus more on a symptom-based approach rather than a test-based approach. And I think that that’s probably the better way to go. So, yeah, we’re going to follow that. I think Department of Health is putting out some guidance on that today. It’s not necessarily mandatory, but I think most employers will look at that and probably feel that’s a little bit more flexible.

DeFede: Do you run the risk of confusing people who may say to themselves, ‘I tested positive for the virus but does my positive test really mean anything…’ You see what I’m saying?

DeSantis: But I bet at the same time, I mean, you know, as that as we get new information, I think we have to be honest about what that data is telling us. So, for example, if we were sitting here in the beginning of March, I mean, I would have thought a positive test was like, ‘Man, you know, definitely.’ And then just we’ve learned more about kind of the limits of the PCR testing… I think for sure, if you are experiencing coronavirus symptoms and you test positive, you have live virus. I think if you have no symptoms there is a question about whether we can tell you definitively whether you have live virus based on this.

