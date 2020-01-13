HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – Former All-Pro NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown has spent time in recent weeks donating his time and money to the Police Athletic League youth football team in Hollywood, according to the Hollywood Police Department.

But after video of a profanity laced tirade directed at police and the mother of his children was uploaded to social media Monday, Hollywood police want out of the Antonio Brown business.

The video is disturbing to listen to, partly because police said the cursing is done in full view of Brown’s young children, even though at one point he tells one of his children, “I love you, papi.”

The profanity, which includes a staggering 14 f-bombs in the first 21 seconds of video, is aimed at police by telling them to leave his neighborhood as well as the mother of his children, calling her derogatory names. Police said they were called to Brown’s palatial 17,000 square foot home due to a domestic disturbance.

Hollywood police said this is the third domestic incident involving Brown in their city in the past three months and they’re tired of it. They’re so tired of it that they told Brown he’s no longer welcome as a benefactor and volunteer with the PAL youth football team.

“These incidents have caused an irreparable rift between the Police Department and PAL and Mr. Brown,” police spokesperson Christian Lata wrote in a statement.

He added, “We did not want our youth to be subject to this type of behavior nor emulate the actions of Mr. Brown.”

The video posted online Monday appeared to be the final straw in the relationship.

“Mr. Brown was very rude and disrespectful,” Lata wrote. “He used very degrading language in front of his young children.”

The police department said they gave Brown back the money he donated to the league.

“We will not take money from a donor that we cannot have our youth be proud of or represent our organization,” Lata wrote.

Police said they attempted to have a conversation with Brown but efforts were unsuccessful.

Police reports indicate that several of these recent incidents involving Antonio Brown revolve around a car that the mother of Brown’s kids believes is hers. She told police it was gift. Brown apparently believes otherwise.

After this latest outburst, police told Brown that he is not welcome at the private field where the PAL team practices. They told him he will cited for trespassing if he shows up.