MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hurricane warnings were issued Friday afternoon for parts of the Florida east coast as Tropical storm conditions from Hurricane Isaias continue to spread across the Central Bahamas.

Miami-Dade and Broward are under a Tropical Storm Warning.

At 8 p.m., Friday, the center of the storm was about 175 miles south southeast of Nassau, Bahamas.

It is moving toward the northwest near 15 mph with maximum sustained winds near 80 mph with higher gusts.

A general northwestward motion with some decrease in forward speed is expected for the next day or so, followed by a turn toward the north-northwest by late Sunday.

On the forecast track, the center of Isaias will move near or over the Central Bahamas Friday night, near or over the Northwestern Bahamas Saturday and near the east coast of the Florida peninsula Saturday afternoon through Sunday.

Strengthening is expected later Friday night and early Saturday and Isaias is forecast to remain a hurricane for the next couple of days.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for:

Boca Raton to the Volusia/Brevard County Line

Northwestern Bahamas

Central Bahamas

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for:

Hallandale Beach to south of Boca Raton

Volusia-Brevard County Line to the Flagler/Volusia County Line

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for:

Jupiter Inlet to Ponte Vedre Beach

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

North of Ocean Reef to south of Boca Raton

Lake Okeechobee

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

Flagler/Volusia County Line to Ponte Vedre Beach

INTERACTIVE TROPICAL TRACKER

Hurricane conditions are expected to reach the coast within the hurricane warning area in Florida late Saturday and Saturday night.

Winds are expected to first reach tropical storm strength on Saturday, making outside preparations difficult or dangerous.

CBS4’s Craig Setzer offered this advice about shutters on Friday evening.

Many asking about shutters. In my opinion, north & east Broward would be the only areas if you did, do it very early tomorrow. Everyone else probably not necessary. If you do put them up, NORTH & WEST facing windows most important because those wind directions expected. @CBSMiami pic.twitter.com/25VakQBsEt — Craig Setzer (@CraigSetzer) July 31, 2020

RELATED: HURRICANE 2020: PREPARING IN A PANDEMIC