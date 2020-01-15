MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A woman walking through the baggage claim area of Miami International Airport while casually removing all of her clothes is now in custody for a mental evaluation.

It was just before midnight when stunned passengers spotted the woman walking by in her dark blue underwear.

Cellphone video shows the woman appears to be singing as she calmly takes off her clothes while walking through the area.

Eventually, she is nude in the middle of the airport.

Moments later, video shows her on top of a police car near the airport exit. She jumps of in traffic and runs over a waiting police officer who takes her into custody.

Passengers who saw the video were not expecting what they saw.

WEB EXTRA: WOMAN WALKS THROUGH AIRPORT WHILE NAKED

“It’s a shock. In fact, you wouldn’t believe what you’re looking at. It looks as if it isn’t real,” said traveler Pru Ingelfield.

Police say the woman is from out of state. A check found she might have a previous arrest from November.

Police say when they spoke to her, she was incoherent and delusional.

They Baker acted her, meaning she would be sent for a mental evaluation.

Several female travelers said more shocking than a woman stripping in the airport is the fact that of all the people who saw her, no one stepped in to help.

“I would never expect to see something like that. That would probably make me bust down and I would want to help,” said passenger Tay Credit.

“That’s the only thing that did confuse me, was no one tried to help, or cover her up; women especially.”

Another traveler said, “I would definitely want to help her.”

Police said because she was taken in for a psychological evaluation, they do not expect any charges will be filed.