MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Three women are facing battery charges after authorities say they attacked Spirit Airlines employees at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Tuesday evening.

Part of the incident was captured on cellphone video and was sparked after a flight delay.

The arrest report says BSO deputies arrived at the Spirit Airlines gate where a disturbance was taking place.

Broward Sheriff Office deputies say Danaysha Akia Cuthbert Dixon, 22, Kaira Candida Ferguson, 21, and Tymaya Monique Wright, 20, all from Philadelphia, “intentionally struck Spirit Airlines employees with phones, shoes, full water bottles, and metal signs.”

An airports spokesperson released the following statement on the incident:

“The safety and security of the traveling public and airport employees is part of our core mission. The behavior of the individuals as seen in the video during Tuesday’s incident is unacceptable and will not be tolerated in our facility. We applaud the prompt response by our airline partner and the Broward Sheriff’s Office”.

Spirit Airlines released the following statement:

“We thank our Team Members for their professionalism and quick actions, and we also thank the Broward Sheriff’s Office for their assistance at the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport yesterday. Three guests became combative following a delayed flight, and they were arrested for physically assaulting our Team Members. Three of our Team Members sustained minor injuries. This violent behavior is completely unacceptable and has absolutely no place in airports or any other place of business. We will not tolerate abusive behavior of any kind. Further questions about this incident should be referred to law enforcement.”

In 2017, the low-cost airline was in the midst of a contract dispute with pilots. Canceled flights led to an angry mob forming at the Broward airport. Deputies had to be called in to break it up.

One of the women arrested is also accused of stealing a phone from one of the Spirt employees, investigators said. Authorities said they found the phone inside a backpack.

The women were taken into custody and were transported to the Broward main jail.