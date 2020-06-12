Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The entire Hallandale Beach SWAT team has resigned from their current assignment, but not from the police department, according to a communication received by City of Hallandale Beach Police Chief Sonia Quinones.
Chief Quinones has set up a meeting for Monday at 3 p.m. with the officers who resigned to hear their grievances and concerns.
The City of Hallandale Beach said it continues to have special weapons and tactics coverage through regional mutual aid.
The officers who submitted their resignation specifically mention their displeasure with the Chief joining members of our community in taking a knee against racism, hatred, and intolerance earlier this week.
