



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – From mourning the loss of a popular South Florida television news anchor to watching video of a curious shark checking out an early morning swimmer, there were many stories that impacted our local community.

They are the stories that shaped 2019 and these are the top ten local stories of the year.

NUMBER 10: VIDEO: Curious Shark Checks Out Swimmer Along Florida Beach

A woman swimming off the shoreline of Panama City Beach got a bit too close for comfort to a pretty big shark and someone in a nearby hotel captured the close encounter on video.

NUMBER 9: Banana Duct Taped To Wall By Maurizio Cattelan Sells For $120K At Art Basel

Arguably one of the most talked-about works of art at this year’s Art Basel was a banana duct-taped to a wall that sold for $120,000. Then it was eaten, by a performance artist. But it didn’t end there. Another artist then de-faced the wall where the banana had originally been with graffiti about Jeffrey Epstein.

NUMBER 8: Satellite Images Show Grand Bahama Island Before And After Dorian’s Wrath

Dramatic satellite images captured the utter destruction left across Great Abaco Island in the Bahamas in the wake of Hurricane Dorian’s path.

The Category 5 storm hammered the northern Abaco and Grand Bahama islands in September before giving a glancing blow to the southeastern United States.

NUMBER 7: Miami Beach Police Bringing In Extra Officers To Handle Busy Spring Break Weekend

Everyone knows Miami Beach is the place to be during Spring Break, especially Miami Beach police. That’s why they were out in force in March, increasing staffing to the highest level, in order to keep residents and visitors safe.

NUMBER 6: Special Significance Or Cool Coincidence? Final Full Moon Of Decade Peaks On 12/12 At 12:12

The last full moon of the decade was a hit! The so-called Cold Moon took place December 12, and the instant time the moon was full was 12:12 a.m. Was there any special significance or just a cool coincidence?

NUMBER 5: Law Enforcement Source: 19 Officers Fired Into UPS Truck, Could Exceed 200 Rounds

On December 5, South Florida news stations televised a live police pursuit that ended in barrage of bullets that left four people dead. It started with a jewelry store robbery in Coral Gables. The two gunmen then hijacked a UPS driver’s truck and took the driver hostage, then led police on a chase that ended in a hail of gunfire in Miramar. A senior law enforcement source told CBS4 News the number of shots fired by police in the shootout between officers and the robbers could exceed 200 rounds. The UPS driver, a passing motorist, and the two suspects died in the gunfire.

NUMBER 4: Miami Man In Van Guns Down AK-47 Wielding Robber Because He Didn’t Want ‘To Go Out Like A Punk’

Donovan Stewart, a 60-year-old Miami man said he was forced to shoot and kill a gunman who had broken into his van in November in an attempt to rob him of his jewelry. Stewart told police, “The guy I killed last night, he put an AK-47 to my damn face.” Stewart says he was defending his life and the lives of his family. He said the guy “picked the wrong person.”

NUMBER 3: Woman Removed From JetBlue Flight After Profanity-Laced Outburst

A woman’s trip to Las Vegas on Valentine’s Day was cut short after she reportedly got unruly on a plane and had to be removed by BSO deputies. Valerie Gonzalez was arrested following a profanity-laced meltdown on a JetBlue plane at Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport. She was apparently upset after being seated next to a child.

NUMBER 2: U.S. Reissues Travel Advisory For The Bahamas, Urges Tourists ‘To Use Caution’

In early March, the U.S. State Department re-issued a travel advisory recommending visitors to use extreme caution in the Bahamas. The feds said it was due to the common occurrence of violent crimes, even during the daytime in tourist areas. The advisory remains in effect.

NUMBER 1: The Death of Todd Tongen

CBS4 News was sad to report the death of longtime WPLG anchor and reporter Todd Tongen. Tongen, who was with WPLG for nearly 30 years, was found dead in his home in early June. He was 56.