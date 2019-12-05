MIRAMAR (CBSMiami) – A senior law enforcement source has shared startling statistics about the shootout between several law enforcement agencies and two armed robbers who led them on a two-county chase Thursday afternoon.
A total of 19 officers, from five different agencies, fired into the carjacked UPS truck, a senior law enforcement source told CBS4 News.
The majority were from Miami Dade PD, but also included officers from Pembroke Pines, Florida Highway Patrol and Miramar.
The number of shots fired by the officers is not currently known, but CBS4’s Jim DeFede’s source said it could exceed 200 rounds.
Related: Police Pursuit Of Carjacked UPS Truck Through South Florida Streets Ends With 4 Dead
In addition to the UPS driver, who was on his knees, the innocent bystander was shot while sitting in a car waiting at the stop light in the intersection.
The driver, bystander and both suspects died as a result of the shootout in Miramar that started as an armed robbery in Coral Gables.
You must log in to post a comment.