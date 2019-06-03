  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — CBS4 News is sending its condolences to the family and friends of longtime WPLG anchor and reporter Todd Tongen.

Tongen, who was with WPLG for nearly 30 years, was found dead in his home. He was 56.

According to WPLG, Tongen’s wife was out of town and unable to reach him so she asked a friend to check on him.  Police were called and found him.

A cause of death is not known at this time.

(Source: Local10.com)

Tongen started his broadcasting career in Minnesota in 1983 as a radio DJ on a country western station.

From radio, he moved to TV and became a weatherman and worked his way up to winning an Associated Press Award for best weather segment in 1988.

In 1989, Todd received the Associated Press Award for best feature report. He also won an Emmy Award for feature reporting and has been nominated six times.

Todd is survived by his wife and two sons.

