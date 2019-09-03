GRAND BAHAMA ISLAND (CBSMiami/CNN) — Catastrophic Hurricane Dorian practically parked itself over Grand Bahama Island and now a striking satellite image of the Island shows vast areas of the island under water after Dorian passed through the region on Monday.
For comparison, we’ve included an image that shows the same regions of the island prior to Hurricane Dorian:
Grand Bahama Island was still in the path of Hurricane Dorian on Tuesday and the area continues to endure devastating weather conditions produced by the hurricane’s eyewall, according to the National Hurricane Center.
Bahamian Prime Minister Hubert Minnis said many homes, businesses and other buildings have been destroyed or heavily damaged, calling the devastation “unprecedented and extensive.”
By Tuesday morning, the storm finally was inching to the northwest after remaining basically stationary for hours just off Grand Bahama Island, whipping it with its eyewall. By the time the storm moves away, parts of the Bahamas will have received more than 30 inches of rain, forecasters said.
