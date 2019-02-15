



FT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – A woman’s trip to Las Vegas on Valentine’s Day was cut short after she reportedly got unruly on a plane and had to be taken off.

When Valerie Gonzalez, 32, boarded JetBlue’s Flight 7 at Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood International Wednesday night, she allegedly got upset when she found out she was seated next to a child.

“I’m not sitting next to a (expletive) three-year-old, I’ve been drinking all day,” she said, according to her arrest report.

She then got up out of her seat and went to another that was not assigned to her.

Gonzalez then reportedly had a problem with the people sitting in front of her and proceeded to have loud profanity-laced outbursts.

Not accepting this type of behavior, the flight crew asked her to get off of the plane and called security.

As she was being escorted off the plane a Broward sheriff’s deputy, Gonzalez did not go quietly.

“(expletive) you. Get the (expletive), I’m getting off the plane. Don’t touch my (expletive). I’ll get off the plane,” said according to cell phone video of the incident.

When she finally exited, she had one last shot.

“Oh because I called someone old I get kicked off the (expletive) plane. Bye. Bye, enjoy your self in Vegas babies. Vegas baby, Vegas. I’ll be there in an hour.”

According to her arrest report, she then tried to get back on the plane and when a gate agent blocked her path she hit her.

A passenger on the plane told the deputy that Gonzalez she was seated in the same row with her and that she hit her on the arm when she refused to switch seats.

When Gonzalez was taken into custody she refused to walk or comply with officer’s commands. She was then put in a wheel chair and rolled out of the terminal. The officer noted in the report that leg restraints were put on Gonzales to keep her from kicking people.

Gonzalez has been charged with battery.

Concerning the incident, JetBlue issued the following statement:

On Thursday, February 14 – during the boarding of flight 7 from Fort Lauderdale to Las Vegas – crewmembers reported a disruptive customer onboard. Local law enforcement was called and the customer was removed from the flight. Additional details should be directed to Broward County Sheriff’s Office.