MIAMI (CBSMiami) — The race to the finish in Florida is entering its final days, and Democratic nominee Joe Biden will be coming back to the Sunshine State on Thursday.

His campaign announced Monday morning that the former Vice president will campaign in Broward County and Tampa.

Details about where and when have not been released yet.

RELATED: CBSMiami Digital Voters Guide

Also coming to South Florida, Ivanka Trump, President Donald Trump’s daughter, will be in Miami on Tuesday.

The First Daughter will headline two “Make America Great Again!” events in Miami and Sarasota in support of her father.

Ivanka’s last visit to the Sunshine State was on October 21 when she headlined a similar event in Ft. Myers.

MORE ON CBSMIAMI.COM

Police Investigating Double Shooting Outside Miami Club

COVID-19 In South Florida: 309 New Cases In Miami-Dade, 285 In Broward

Former President Barack Obama Holds Drive-In Rally For Joe Biden In North Miami

Details for the event in South Florida have not been released by the Trump campaign.

President Donald Trump was in West Palm Beach over the weekend, where he voted early at Palm Beach County’s main library.

President Donald Trump is increasing his already breakneck travel schedule in the final full week of the presidential campaign. He is planning to visit nearly a dozen states and hold 11 rallies in the final 48 hours alone.

Biden plans a mix of socially distanced, in-person events with virtual events.