MIAMI (CBSMiami) – With Election Day nearly here, President Trump cast his ballot in West Palm Beach on Saturday morning.

“It is an honor to be voting. It’s an honor to be in this great area which I know so well. I hear we are doing very well in Florida and we are doing I hear very well in every place else. I voted for a guy named Trump,” he said.

As many cheered the president on in West Palm Beach, over in Westchester, supporters casting their ballot at the “Trump the Vote” event watched him cast his ballot on a big screen.

“It’s my first time voting and I am voting with the president. It is a very special moment, very presidential moment,” said UFC superstar Jorge Masvidal.

Masvidal was one of the first time voters showing his support for Trump. Speaking to Latino voters, Masvidal said Biden panders to Hispanics.

“What are we questioning here? How can we vote for the guy who has done monster things to our communities – put the kids in cages and deported more Latin people than any president and created the crime bill. We cannot fall for those tricks again. In 47 years, he didn’t fix any of it and he won’t do anything now,” said Masvidal.

Just right across the sidewalk, there were plenty of Joe Biden supporters.

They said the president has not done the job.

“The Cuban American voters do not support Trump. We know with these leaders they will actually fight for freedom, democracy, human rights. They will fight for us here at home, and for the people of Cuba, the people of Venezuela and the people of Nicaragua,” said Daniella, a voter.

“We need leaders who will fight for bills like the ones for I have authorized to crush this virus and make sure that we build back better,” said Democratic Rep. Debbie Mucarsel-Powell.

Over 50 million Americans has casted their vote. Saturday was the last day to register for vote by mail. If you want your voice heard, candidates urge you to head to the polls.