MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Ivanka Trump, President Donald Trump’s daughter, will be in Miami on Tuesday.
The Trump campaign made the announcement on Saturday afternoon.
The First Daughter will headline two “Make America Great Again!” events in Miami and Sarasota in support of her father.
Ivanka’s last visit to the Sunshine State was on October 21 when she headlined a similar event in Ft. Myers.
“President Trump has a proven track record of fighting for the great people of Florida and for the issues they care about. Floridians across the state know that they have a fighter in the White House who has cut their taxes, slashed drug prices, funded our military, combated human trafficking and advocated for school choice. He will do the same for the next four years!” said Ivanka.
Details for the event in South Florida have not been released by the Trump campaign.
