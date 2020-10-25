MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Florida Department of Health announced Sunday that there were 309 new cases reported in Miami-Dade, with seven new deaths. The county’s overall totals are 181,942 cases and 3,612 deaths. The two-week positivity rate average was 4.32%.
In Broward, there were 285 new cases and no new deaths. Broward County’s overall totals 83,450 cases and 1,520 deaths. The two-week positivity rate average was 4.06%
In Monroe, there were eight new cases and no additional deaths. Monroe county’s overall totals are 2,186 cases and 25 deaths. The two-week positivity rate average was 7.45%.
MORE ON CBSMIAMI.COM
Barack Obama Holds Drive-In Rally For Joe Biden In North Miami
Trump Supporters Hold Westchester Rally To Watch President Cast His Ballot
FBI Releases Image Of Pompano Beach Bank Robbery Suspect
Statewide, there were 2,385 new cases and 12 additional deaths. The total number of cases now stands at 778,636 across Florida and 16,632 total deaths.
The two-week positivity rate in Florida is 4.97%.
You must log in to post a comment.