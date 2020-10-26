  • CBS4 NewsOn Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMCBS 4 News 12N
    12:30 PMThe Young and the Restless
    1:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Crime, Local TV, Miami News, Miami Police, Miami Shooting

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police are investigating a double shooting in Miami.

Officers said it happened in the parking lot of the KOD Miami club early Saturday morning.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue airlifted the two victims to the Ryder Trauma Center.

MORE ON CBSMIAMI.COM
Barack Obama Holds Drive-In Rally For Joe Biden In North Miami
FBI Releases Image Of Pompano Beach Bank Robbery Suspect
Florida Woman Accused Of Killing 3-Year-Old Boy With Tire Iron

Police have yet to release any information about a suspect in this ongoing investigation.

If you know anything, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.

Comments