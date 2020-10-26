Comments
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Police are investigating a double shooting in Miami.
Officers said it happened in the parking lot of the KOD Miami club early Saturday morning.
Miami-Dade Fire Rescue airlifted the two victims to the Ryder Trauma Center.
Police have yet to release any information about a suspect in this ongoing investigation.
If you know anything, call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS.
