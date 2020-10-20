MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The man accused of shooting and killing pastor Gregory Boyd at a northwest Miami-Dade flea market parking lot last month appeared in court Tuesday morning.
Mikal Norman, 20, is being charged with one count of first-degree murder and one count of attempted first-degree murder.
He was denied bond and will remain behind bars.
Boyd, 54, was shot Thursday, September 10th, outside the Shoe Time store near the Village Flea Market and Mall in the area of Northwest 27th Avenue and 79th Street in West Little River. Boyd was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center but died from his injuries a short time later.
Latravia Charm Bell, 20, and Nathaniel Bernard Roberson, 31, face charges of first-degree murder in Boyd’s murder.
