(CBSMiami)- While the Heat fell in the NBA Finals to the Los Angeles Lakers earlier this month, it’s been a good year for Jimmy Butler. After signing a max contract extension with the Heat following a trade from the Sixers, Butler led the team to its first NBA Finals since 2014 and put up one of the best performances in Finals history.

Now, it’s the offseason and it appears that Butler is fully embracing the Miami life. He put a photo on his Instagram story on Monday showing him on a yacht, wearing a Dwyane Wade jersey and getting shots up.

Butler’s already earned the respect of fans this season with his play on the floor. Rocking the jersey of a Heat legend while enjoying your offseason? That is likely to only help endear him to the public.

Butler and Wade have developed a friendship off the court with Butler saying at his introductory press conference that Wade sold him on the idea of coming to Miami.

“No. 3 was like ‘This Culture fits you,'” Butler told reporters. “It’s been great. Everybody here wants everyone to be better. To be great.”

Butler certainly flourished in his first season with the Heat putting up career highs in assists and rebounds per game while averaging a shade under 20 points per outing (19.9).