MIAMI (CBSMiami) — U.S. News & World Report is out with its annual list of the best places to live and retire in the U.S. for 2020 and Florida cities are well represented.

U.S. News analyzed 150 metro areas to find the best places to live based on quality of life and the job market, as well as the value of living there and people’s desire to live there.

Florida cities made the cut 14 times.

Naples, on the west coast of Florida, was the highest ranked city in the Sunshine state. It came in No. 14 out of 150.

Other Florida cities on the national list include:

No. 16: Sarasota

No. 28: Melbourne

No. 36: Tampa

No. 37: Pensacola

No. 43: Jacksonville

No. 48: Orlando

No. 58: Fort Myers

No. 61: Lakeland

No. 69: Ocala

No. 73: Port St. Lucie

No. 74: Daytona Beach

No. 114: Tallahassee

No. 127: Miami

Boulder, CO debuted on the list ranking at No. 1, while Denver, CO held at No. 2, and Austin, TX fell from the top spot to No. 3.

MORE ON CBSMIAMI.COM

Florida Reports Highest Coronavirus Numbers In Past Two Months

With Countywide Curfew Lifted, Miami Beach Bars & Clubs Can Return To Late Night Operating Hours

14 Florida Cities, Including Miami, Make List Of Best Places To Live, According To US News

On Best Places to Retire, Florida metro areas took a majority (13) of the top 25 rankings and swept the top four: Sarasota moved up a spot to No. 1, followed by Fort Myers at No. 2, Port St. Lucie landed at No. 3 and Naples came in No. 4. Ocala was No. 6.

Miami was No. 9 on the best places to retire.

The best places to live and retire in the Sunshine State span the beaches, coasts, farmland and tourist hot spots.