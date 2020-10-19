MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Terrifying surveillance video captured the moment armed men rob and kill a man outside of a Walgreens in Fort Lauderdale.

Surveillance video shows a 17-year-old in a wheelchair and 23-year-old Roderick Gallon going to their car outside a Walgreens on Andrews and Sunrise early Friday morning.

Seconds later, man in a white T-shirt is seen running up to the teen in the wheelchair on the passenger’s side.

“The first suspect walked up the first victim who is seen on surveillance as being an individual in a wheel chair and demanded his jewelry,” said Fort Lauderdale Police Sgt. DeAnna Greenlaw. “The victim turned over his jewelry to the suspect.”

As that teen is robbed, a man in a black shirt with red shorts goes after Gallon. The victim can be seen ducking down, trying to hide.

“A second suspect is seen crouched down, trying to sneak up on the second victim. He produces a fire arm, points that fire arm at the second victim, demands something from him and begins to open fire on that victim,” Sgt. Greenlaw said.

Moments later, both gunmen run to their car and take off. Police told CBS4’s Ted Scouten the victims parked at Walgreens when they went to a party nearby. Detectives are not sure how the two were targeted.

“It’s unknown if the suspects saw them at the time they were walking through the parking lot, or walking through the neighborhood from party to the parking lot,” Sgt. Greenlaw said.

Gallon was known for his dancing. His aunt said he was well liked.

“He was a nice dude,” she said. “Young, 21 years old, had a whole, full life ahead of him. He used to like to dance a lot, have a lot of fun. He just a fun type person. He was a lovable guy.”

Gallon’s aunt did not want to reveal her identity. Now she and the family are hoping someone will come forward to help investigators find the men who are responsible.

“We hurting,” she said. “We want to find who did this to my nephew. We want to find out who did it. A lot of people say they know what happened to him. We need y’all to find out what happened to him. That’s all we need.”

If you have information that can help investigators, call Broward Crime Stoppers at (954) 493-TIPS.