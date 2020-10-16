MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two people have been arrested in the murder of Pastor Gregory Boyd outside a northwest Miami-Dade flea market.

Latravia Bell, 20, and Nathaniel Roberson, 31, have both been charged with first-degree murder. Bell has also been charged with possession of a gun by a convicted felon.

“We are very happy to share this news that with the assistance of the community and the surveillance tape we looked through and the tireless work of the detectives every day we were able to get these suspects in custody,” said Miami-Dade Detective Argemis Colome.

Boyd, 54, was shot Thursday, September 10th, outside the Shoe Time store near the Village Flea Market and Mall in the area of Northwest 27th Avenue and 79th Street in West Little River. Boyd was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital Ryder Trauma Center but died from his injuries a short time later.

Miami-Dade police said Boyd was not the intended target, rather Bell, Roberson, and a third suspect, 20-year-old Mikal Norman, “ambushed and shot at the four listed victims in a crowded parking lot,,,” according to Bell’s arrest form.

Bell, the pastor of New Birth Outreach Ministries, was struck by a bullet fired by one of the suspects as he was walking back to his car.

“This happened in broad daylight, a shooting while people were shopping and walking around and then this happened to an innocent victim who committed his life to serving the community,” said Colome.

Video surveillance from the flea market shows Bell and Roberson pulling guns and firing them several times. During questioning by police, both reportedly confessed to their involvement in the shooting.

“Even though the loss of one person is too much this is a good example of how we can work together with the community and get their assistance and share the information and tips and come together and solve these cases,” said Colome.

Norman is still at large.