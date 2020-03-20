HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – The Seminole Tribe of Florida is temporarily closing all Seminole and Hard Rock Casinos throughout the state on Friday due to the coronavirus pandemic.
“With a primary focus on the health and safety of guests, team members and the public,” the Seminole Tribe of Florida and Seminole Gaming decided to shut down all casinos at 6:00 p.m.
This affects the following casinos:
- Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa
- Seminole Casino Hotel Immokalee
- Seminole Casino Brighton
- Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Hollywood
- Seminole Casino Coconut Creek
- Seminole Classic Casino (Hollywood)
Hotel guests will be contacted directly to accommodate their current bookings and needs, wherever possible.
“This decision was not taken lightly as Seminole Gaming employs nearly 14,000 Seminole Gaming team members in the state. The goal has been to protect their livelihood without jeopardizing public safety. We have now reached a point where we do not feel comfortable taking that risk,” reads a statement from Seminole Gaming. “The Seminole Tribe of Florida and Seminole Gaming are very grateful to our loyal guests and team members. We look forward to welcoming everyone back soon.”
RELATED:
Coronavirus Curfews In South Florida
Coronavirus, Pandemic, Quarantine, Social Distancing: All The Terms You Need To Know
Washing Your Hands Is Best Defense Against Coronavirus, Not A Facemask
Track The Spread Of The Coronavirus In Real Time
Think You Have Coronavirus? Call Florida’s COVID-19 Hotline Before Going To Doctor Or ER
The Casino at Dania Beach, Calder Casino and Casino at Gulfstream Park all shutdown earlier this week.
You must log in to post a comment.