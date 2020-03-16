HALLANDALE BEACH (CBSMiami) – In an abundance of caution over the coronavirus, the Casino at Gulfstream Park is temporarily closing.
According to Gulfstream Park, the casino’s door will shut at 10 p.m. Monday and remain closed until further notice.
All areas of the clubhouse will also be closed.
But fear not gamblers, Gulfstream Park will continue live racing as scheduled.
Licensed personnel will be in attendance to allow fans at home the opportunity to place bets via Gulfstream’s apps.
As for the Village at Gulfstream Park, that will remain open but visitors should check the business hours of each retail location.
