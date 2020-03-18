MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Bars, restaurants and other entertainment venues have been ordered to shut down amid the coronavirus pandemic and some South Florida cities have also enacted local curfews.
There are curfews in effect for the City of Miami Beach, Key Biscayne, North Miami Beach, Hallandale Beach, and Palm Beach.
City of Miami Beach: 11:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m. in the city’s entertainment district. The public beach from 5th to 15th streets, including Lummus Park is closed.
Village of Key Biscayne: Curfew is 10:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m.
North Miami Beach: Curfew is 10:00 p.m. and 5:00 a.m.
Hallandale Beach: Curfew is 10:00 p.m. nightly. All beaches and city parks are closed.
Palm Beach: 9:00 p.m. – 6:00 a.m.
