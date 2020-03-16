MIAMI GARDENS (CBSMiami) — Calder Casino is voluntarily suspending its gaming operations for two weeks due to the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Miami-Dade and Broward.
“While there have been no reported cases of COVID-19 here at Calder, we feel that this difficult decision is in the best interest of our Team Members, guests, and for the protection of our community,” wrote Calder Casino President and GM Richard Sukhu in a statement Monday.
“Cleanliness and safety make up the foundation of our culture at Calder Casino, and are of the utmost importance – now more than ever. We sincerely apologize for this abrupt notice and any inconvenience it may cause. At this time, we expect to resume operations on Monday, March 30.”
Calder Casino says it will continue to pay its employees during the two-week suspension.
RELATED:
Coronavirus Cancellations and Postponements in Miami-Dade, Broward
Coronavirus, Pandemic, Quarantine, Social Distancing: All The Terms You Need To Know
Washing Your Hands Is Best Defense Against Coronavirus, Not A Facemask
Track The Spread Of The Coronavirus In Real Time
Think You Have Coronavirus? Call Florida’s COVID-19 Hotline Before Going To Doctor Or ER
You must log in to post a comment.