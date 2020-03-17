DANIA BEACH (CBSMiami) — The Casino at Dania Beach is the latest South Florida casino to shut down as a precautionary measure to help contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Due to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advising against gatherings of 50 or more and the growing number of confirmed cases in Broward County, the property will close effective tonight at March 17 at 10 p.m. with plans to re-open on Wednesday, April 1, 2020,” according to a statement released by the Casino.
“We have not had any reported novel coronavirus cases but the health and wellbeing of our guests and staff has been, and always will be, our top priority,” said Arnaldo Suarez, CEO and general manager at The Casino @ Dania Beach. “This voluntary measure was made out of an abundance of caution to help protect our community.”
Both Calder Casino and the Casino at Gulfstream Park announced their temporary closings on Monday.
Seminole Casinos in Florida, including the Hard Rock in Hollywood and the Seminole Casino Coconut Creek, are staying open with social distancing and additional cleaning measures in place.
The Guitar Hotel Light Show is also postponed until further notice effective Tuesday, March 17. Shows at their venues, including Hard Rock Live and The Comedy Club are suspended until April 15.
