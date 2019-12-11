



MIRAMAR (CBSMiami) – For the first time we’re hearing some of the 911 calls for help from the police chase and deadly shootout last Thursday.

Some of those calls came from people in Miramar, who just realized their cars had been hit by bullets.

CALL #1

OPERATOR: “911, what’s your emergency?”

CALLER: “Hi, I was in the middle of a shooting in Miramar Parkway and Flamingo. I am OK, but my car got a bullet, got shot.”

–

CALL #2

CALLER: “I was traveling west on Miramar Parkway, and I was in front of the UPS truck when the shooting happened… I got two bullets that go all the way through my truck.”

OPERATOR: “Is anyone injured? Are you injured?”

CALLER: “No, thank God. The bullets hit all the way through my daughter’s car seat, but she wasn’t here, thank God.”

–

CALL #3

CALLER: “My car ended up right next to the UPS driver… I was able to wiggle my way out of that situation, but now hours later I am at home and I have discovered that I have bullet wounds on the side of my car.”

Four people were killed in that shootout – the two robbers, the UPS driver they took hostage and an innocent bystander.