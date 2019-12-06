



MIRAMAR (CBSMiami) – An innocent bystander who was shot and killed during a shootout in Miramar between police and two robbery suspects on Thursday has been described by his neighbors as “the nicest guy.”

Richard Cutshaw died when bullets pierced his car on Miramar Parkway just east of Flamingo Road.

Neighbors said he lived alone in Pembroke Pines and was a great guy who would help out when it was needed. They added that he was 70-years-old and about to retire.

In addition to Cutshaw, both the robbery suspects were killed in the shooting. The FBI has identified them as Lamar Alexander, 41, and Ronnie Jerome Hill, 41, both of Miami-Dade County.

Frank Ordonez was also killed. Ordonez was a UPS driver, his truck was carjacked by Alexander and Hill after they robbed Regent Jeweler’s on Miracle Miles in Coral Gables.

Goral Gables Police Chief Ed Hudak said they were alerted to the robbery after receiving a silent alarm at 4:14 p.m.

“Officers responded within a minute and a half. Within that minute and a half the subjects exchanged gunfire with the proprietor who also fired back,” said Hudak.

A female store employee was injured in the shooting.

The driver of the UPS truck then led police on a chase for 23 miles which ended on Miramar Parkway during rush hour. When Alexander and Hill fired on officers as they approached on foot, they returned fire. Nineteen officers from five different agencies discharged their weapons, approximately 200 rounds were fired.

According to a law enforcement source, the officers closed in on the truck because they were concerned the gunmen would start shooting at the civilians in the cars around them at the stoplight. The gunmen had already shown they were willing to shoot at civilians in cars during the chase.

The source who added that SWAT teams and hostage negotiators were on their way but it all ended before they arrived.