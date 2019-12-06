CBSMIAMI (Miami) – The FBI has identified the two armed robbers who were killed Thursday after police say they ripped off a jewelry store, stole a UPS truck and kidnapped the driver, then led police a pursuit through two counties which led to a deadly shootout.
They are Lamar Alexander, 41, and Ronnie Jerome Hill, 41, both of Miami-Dade County, according to the FBI.
CBS4 News spoke to Alexander’s brother, Corey Smith who said about his brother, “Make better choices in life. Your decisions affect more than just you.” Smith says Alexander had three children.
Alexander, Hill, UPS driver Frank Ordonez, and a still unidentified innocent driver were all killed in the shootout which took place in a busy intersection in Miramar.
The incident began about 20 miles south during a robbery at Regent jewelry store in Coral Gables. It was not immediately clear who fired the shots that killed Ordonez or the bystander.
In Coral Gables, police said a jewelry store worker was also injured.
