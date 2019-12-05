



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The pursuit of a carjacked UPS truck involving several police agencies through South Florida streets ended Thursday afternoon in Miramar with an exchange of gunfire.

Authorities said it began in Coral Gables after an armed robbery that took place at the Regent Jeweler’s located at 386 Miracle Mile.

Police said a woman was shot during the robbery.

The woman was transported to a nearby hospital where her condition is not known.

Coral Gables Police Chief Ed Hudak offered a press conference Thursday evening where he confirmed that the UPS truck had been carjacked by two suspects and that someone had been shot at the jewelry store.

Hudack said they received a silent alarm from the jewelry store at around 4:17 p.m.

“When matters get like this, it is difficult on all of us,” Hudack said.

He also said several police agencies will be investigating the incident.

There were reports of the suspects shooting at police during the pursuit.

Images from Chopper 4 showed at least 20 police officers, some with long guns and a stopped UPS truck.

The exchange of gunfire with police ended as quickly as it began.

No word if any officers were struck by gunfire, but images showed at least one man on the ground next to the UPS truck.

Police said two suspects were dead, but there were no updates on the UPS driver.

