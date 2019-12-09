



DORAL (CBSMiami) – A viewing will be held Monday night for UPS worker Frank Ordonez who was killed in a chase and shootout in Miramar after being held hostage by armed gunmen who led police on a chase that ended in a hail of deadly gunfire.

The viewing is scheduled to begin at 5:00 p.m. at the Vior Funeral Home located at 291 NW 37th Avenue.

His family says it is open to anyone who wants to pay their respects.

Sunday evening, family, friends and co-workers paid tribute to Ordonez at a vigil at the UPS customer center in Doral where he parked his car Thursday.

His stepfather, Joe Merino, thanked everyone for the outpouring of support but the family remains steadfast in their pursuit of justice.

Ordonez, 27, a father of two, was held hostage by thieves who stole his UPS truck after robbing a Coral Gables jewelry store leading police on a two county chase.

The wild ride met a violent end on Miramar parkway.

Ordonez was caught in the crossfire and died at the scene.

He wasn’t even supposed to be working that shift and was filling in for someone else.

At the vigil his stepfather Joe Merino said, “The driver that called in sick just came up to me and said I’m the driver that called in and I feel so bad because that could’ve been me.”

Merino told the other driver, “I said young man we all have a clock inside it wasn’t your time.”

Since his death, delivery drivers who’ve heard his story have posted their love and support on social media.

“I don’t want this to die down I don’t want to swept under the rug. I want justice for Frank,” said Merino.

Richard Cutshaw, 70, of Pembroke Pines was also killed in Thursday’s shootout. He was an innocent bystander struck by gunfire in the exchange between police and the armed robbers.

Cutshaw was described by neighbors as “the nicest guy,” who was about to retire.