MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There’s a viral sensation taking over social media called the ‘Florida Man’ and it’s super easy to participate and will make you laugh.
Basically, the internet is asking people, “What’s your Florida man story?
It’s fun and ridiculous at the same time, just like the Sunshine state.
It all started with from a Tumbler post last week when people were being asked to Google “florida man” followed by your birthday. For example, “florida man april 7.”
The first story that comes up is your ‘Florida Man’ story.
The results are hysterical at times.
EVERYBODY google “florida man” followed by your birthday (florida man august 22) and tell me what you get. mine is Florida Man tries to attack neighbor with tractor
— swervin merv (@g_pratimaaa) March 19, 2019
Top Florida man stories on CBSMIAMI.COM include
- Florida Man Attacked by Neighborhood Squirrel Who Has Residents On High Alert
- Florida Man Makes Beer Run With Large Gator In Hand
- Florida Man Says He Went ‘Bananas’, Shot Out Utility Workers’ Tires
- Florida Man Caught With Nearly 200 Illegal Lobsters
- Miami Police Shoot, Kill Florida Man Eating Another Man’s Face
- ‘Kill ‘Em With Kindness’: Florida Man Stabs Neighbor with Machete Named ‘Kindness’, Say Police
That’s just a few.
Here are a few other Florida man stories.