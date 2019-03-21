



MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There’s a viral sensation taking over social media called the ‘Florida Man’ and it’s super easy to participate and will make you laugh.

Basically, the internet is asking people, “What’s your Florida man story?

It’s fun and ridiculous at the same time, just like the Sunshine state.

It all started with from a Tumbler post last week when people were being asked to Google “florida man” followed by your birthday. For example, “florida man april 7.”

The first story that comes up is your ‘Florida Man’ story.

The results are hysterical at times.

EVERYBODY google “florida man” followed by your birthday (florida man august 22) and tell me what you get. mine is Florida Man tries to attack neighbor with tractor — swervin merv (@g_pratimaaa) March 19, 2019

Top Florida man stories on CBSMIAMI.COM include

That’s just a few.

Here are a few other Florida man stories.