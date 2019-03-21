TIME IS RUNNING OUTMake Your Picks, Enter The Bracket Challenge Now To Win $1,000 In Our National Contest!
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – There’s a viral sensation taking over social media called the ‘Florida Man’ and it’s super easy to participate and will make you laugh.

Basically, the internet is asking people, “What’s your Florida man story?

It’s fun and ridiculous at the same time, just like the Sunshine state.

It all started with from a Tumbler post last week when people were being asked to Google “florida man” followed by your birthday. For example, “florida man april 7.”

The first story that comes up is your ‘Florida Man’ story.

The results are hysterical at times.

 

Top Florida man stories on CBSMIAMI.COM include

That’s just a few.

Here are a few other Florida man stories.

 

 

