MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Florida man is in jail charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after he threatened to kill his neighbor “with kindness,” because the word “kindness” was written on the machete he used to stab his victims, said investigators.

Bryan Stewart, of Milton Florida, allegedly cut a man with a machete moments after he was heard threatening to kill someone “with kindness,” according to the Pensacola News Journal.

Some neighbors went to Stewart’s home to complain about loud noise and Stewart came out of the house with the weapon, said investigators.

The victim suffered a half-inch cut on his hand.

Stewart, 30, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without the intent to kill and aggravated battery.