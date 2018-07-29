Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

JACKSONVILLE (CBSMiami/AP) — People sure seem to enjoy running errands with their pets.

A man made a beer run into a Florida convenience store carrying a live alligator with its mouth taped shut.

Video shows the man, Robby Stratton, walking into the Jacksonville store holding the gator with his right hand.

“This store sells some good liquor and I drank a lot of it that night,” Stratton told a local TV station.

In the video, he walks with the gator toward the counter, asking, “Ya’ll aint out of beer are you?”

He then sees someone in the back of the store and says, “Is he taking the last bit of beer? You aren’t taking the last bit of beer are you?”

The man with the gator jokingly runs at the other man as people in the store laugh.

He then grabs a 12-pack of beer.

“I don’t even remember coming up here,” he said. “It was stupid and I’ll be facing some charges here soon and probably go to jail.”

He says he’s regrets it and he’s been in touch with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

