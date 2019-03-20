



SARASOTA (CBSMiami) – Residents in eastern Sarasota are on guard this week.

An aggressive squirrel has continuously terrorized a neighborhood, causing residents to act in an extreme abundance of caution.

The offending rodent has gone after four people, using its claws and teeth to injure his victims.

Security cameras caught Saturday’s sneak attack on a man who recognized the squirrel.

A neighbor in the area nursed the squirrel to health as a baby.

He’s named 8-Up after a race car and truck.

Residents are on high alert as 8-Up is likely plotting his next attack.