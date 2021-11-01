HOLLYWOOD (CBSMiami) – There was an extremely powerful display of the bond between police officers and law enforcement alike following the celebration of life for fallen officer Yandy Chirino.

It happened after the procession made its last stop at the Hollywood Police Department, after his memorial service and Full Honors presentation.

“Here I am to pay my respects to him and give strength to his family may he rest in peace,” said Alina Leon of North Miami Beach.

Outside the Hollywood Police Department, where Chirino worked for four years, the American flag is half-staff and the memorial for the fallen officer continues to grow.

At the funeral service, Chirino’s family, friends, law enforcement from across the state, and his long-time girlfriend Chelsea Howell. She explained how the two of them met at Memorial Regional Hospital in the ER, where she’s a nurse.

“He was working a detail the night I met him and was dealing with a baker act that was my patient and told him, “Bro calm down, that’s your nurse she’s the most beautiful girl here,” recalled Howell during the service at FLA Arena in Sunrise.

Memorial Regional is the same hospital Yandy was taken the night of October 17. That is when he was shot and killed during a confrontation with an 18-year-old burglary suspect, say police.

After the funeral, the procession made a stop at the hospital so the doctors and nurses who fought to save his life could pay their respects.

Finally, the procession made one final stop at the Hollywood Police Department where officers lined the streets, saluting the hearse carrying Officer Chirino’s body.

Family, friends, and complete strangers watched from the sidewalk, honoring the fallen officer.

“It touched my heart because I didn’t really know Yandy, but it’s like he protected my area,” said Sabrina Symonette, a Hollywood resident.

Symonette said Chirino once helped her grandson. She’s forever thankful and felt compelled to visit the memorial today.

“I remembered his face. Officers are here to do a job. We must respect that he’s here to do a job not to harm or hurt anyone,” she said.

Gallery: Remembering Yandy Chirino

On this somber day, the Broward County Sheriff’s Office answered calls for the Hollywood Police Department so officers could grieve together.

A strong, incredible display of unity honoring a man who made the ultimate sacrifice.

“It’s devastating. It’s devastating. People have to think, they’re here to protect us please don’t harm them. This was senseless. Gone too soon,” said North Miami Beach resident Alina Leon.