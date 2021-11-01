FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Family, friends, and fellow law enforcement officers will attend a memorial service Monday for Hollywood police Officer Yandy Chirino, who was shot and killed in the line of duty earlier this month.

A procession from Vista Memorial Gardens in Miami Lakes to the FLA Live Arena (formerly known as the BB&T Center) in Sunrise got underway around 8:45 a.m.

The service inside the arena begins at 10 a.m.

Following the service, there will be a full honors presentation including a riderless horse, the playing of ‘Taps’ on bugles and ‘Amazing Grace’ on bagpipes, the folding of the American flag and presentation, a medal of valor presentation, a fly over and last call.

The procession will then head from the arena, eastbound on I-595 to the Florida Turnpike then southbound to Hollywood Boulevard where it will pause in front of Memorial Regional Hospital on Johnson Street to honor the medical team who was with him in his final moments.

From there, it will travel on 35th Avenue to Hollywood Blvd. and pause again in front of the Hollywood Police Department where Officer Chirino served.

Finally, it will continue to I-95 Southbound to the Palmetto Expressway and exit at 57th Avenue as it heads back to Vista Memorial Gardens for burial.

Chirino was shot and killed on Sunday, October 17 by a teenager with a lengthy arrest record who was resisting arrest after being caught trying to break into cars, according to police. Jason Banegas’ arrest warrant said he was trying to kill himself and not the officer, in order to avoid returning to jail.

Banegas is charged with first-degree murder and other charges and is being held without bond.